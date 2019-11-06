TRAI’s New MNP Rules Delayed But You Can Port Your Mobile Number in The Meantime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has confirmed that the revised Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rules, which were expected to come into effect from November 11, have been delayed for the time being. The implementation of Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018 has been delayed because of technical issues being faced by telecom companies and MNP service providers. But what does this mean for mobile users in India who may have been looking to port their mobile connection from the existing mobile service provider to a different one? As things stand, you can continue to send in the MNP requests as usual, with the process to port remaining the same.

“The porting of mobile numbers will therefore continue in accordance with the existing MNP process and will not be affected during 4th to 10th November 2019,” clarifies TRAI in an official communication.

Earlier, with the new guidelines expected to be implemented on November 11, operators were expectedly going slow in processing existing and new porting requests sent in by users. Mobile number portability has been a popular measure adopted by mobile users in India, in case they find their existing telecom operator’s service quality, billing accuracy or even the range of subscription options and offers are not good enough when compared with rivals.

“As per the discussions taken place during the meetings with Mobile Number Portability Service Providers (MNPSPs) and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), it is imperative that robust testing should be completed successfully before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced due to any system related issues. However, it was observed that earlier indicated timelines cannot be adhered to due to some technical issues at the end of telecom operators and MNP service providers,” says TRAI in an official statement.

It is not clear when the new MNP regulations will be confirmed and implemented, but for the time being, the MNP requests will be handled as per the existing guidelines.

