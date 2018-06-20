English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TripAdvisor Collaborates With Food Delivery Service
TripAdvisor has become the latest travel player to launch a partnership with a food delivery service.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters Pictures)
The online travel agency announced it has partnered with delivery.com, which will allow users to place a restaurant order directly from TripAdvisor's desktop or mobile platform. Delivery.com has about 12,000 restaurants across the US in its database. The TripAdvisor - delivery.com collaboration is the latest response to the popularity of food-ordering services which deliver restaurant quality dishes straight to the customer's door.
The new feature could come in handy for traveling TripAdvisor users who regularly consult user reviews before choosing where to dine or what to order in. It also strengthens the argument that food delivery services are the death knell for hotel room service.
The same is true for users who consult TripAdvisor for recommendations on local dining experiences.
Last winter, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) also struck a partnership with online and mobile food-ordering company Grubhub. Guests staying in 1,000 hotels in select markets across the US can place a take-out order when they order on IHG's mobile or online channels. Users who are also IHG Rewards Club members earn loyalty points whenever they place a takeout order through Grubhub.
