English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Truecaller Acquires Chillr to Strengthen Its Mobile Payments Branch

The founders of Chillr -- Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran -- will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Truecaller Acquires Chillr to Strengthen Its Mobile Payments Branch
Truecaller acquires Chillr. (Photo for representation, image: Truecaller)
Aiming to strengthen its business in India, Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has acquired Chillr -- the country's first multi-bank payments app. Truecaller forayed into the digital payments segment in India in March last year.

"Since launching 'Truecaller Pay' in 2017, we've seen an increasing number of use cases to make the lives of our users in India easier. "By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and strengthening our plans to increase its adoption amongst our user base," Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller, said in a statement.

Also read: Reliance Jio 'Double Dhamaka' Offer: Extra 1.5GB Data Per Day on All Prepaid Recharges

The founders of Chillr -- Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran -- will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay. According to Chillr, it is planning to leverage its full reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its over 300 existing partnerships to enable Truecaller Pay as a platform.

"We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team's expertise and a strong user base that trusts our platform and use it on a daily basis," said Zarringhalam.

Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You