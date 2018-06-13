English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Truecaller Acquires Chillr to Strengthen Its Mobile Payments Branch
The founders of Chillr -- Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran -- will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay.
Truecaller acquires Chillr. (Photo for representation, image: Truecaller)
Aiming to strengthen its business in India, Truecaller on Wednesday announced it has acquired Chillr -- the country's first multi-bank payments app. Truecaller forayed into the digital payments segment in India in March last year.
"Since launching 'Truecaller Pay' in 2017, we've seen an increasing number of use cases to make the lives of our users in India easier. "By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and strengthening our plans to increase its adoption amongst our user base," Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller, said in a statement.
Also read: Reliance Jio 'Double Dhamaka' Offer: Extra 1.5GB Data Per Day on All Prepaid Recharges
The founders of Chillr -- Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran -- will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay. According to Chillr, it is planning to leverage its full reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its over 300 existing partnerships to enable Truecaller Pay as a platform.
"We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team's expertise and a strong user base that trusts our platform and use it on a daily basis," said Zarringhalam.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
"Since launching 'Truecaller Pay' in 2017, we've seen an increasing number of use cases to make the lives of our users in India easier. "By acquiring Chillr, we are reaffirming our commitment to mobile payments and strengthening our plans to increase its adoption amongst our user base," Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller, said in a statement.
Also read: Reliance Jio 'Double Dhamaka' Offer: Extra 1.5GB Data Per Day on All Prepaid Recharges
The founders of Chillr -- Sony Joy, Anoop Sankar, Mohamed Galib and Lishoy Bhaskaran -- will join Truecaller and Joy will be appointed Vice President of Truecaller Pay. According to Chillr, it is planning to leverage its full reach of over 150 million users in India as well as its over 300 existing partnerships to enable Truecaller Pay as a platform.
"We will, together, have a far bigger impact in this space through the foundation of the team's expertise and a strong user base that trusts our platform and use it on a daily basis," said Zarringhalam.
Watch: Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced at Apple WWDC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return