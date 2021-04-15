Truecaller Brings New Brand Identity Solutions That Aim to Reduce Fraud and Increase Trust

Truecaller, the world’s most popular caller ID service has introduced new brand identity solutions as its premier Enterprise offering. The offering allows businesses to verify their identity which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls. Businesses can drive efficiency in their communications while improving call-pickup rates for genuine and important calls. Truecaller, while making the announcement, said that the feature is important as frauds and scams have started using spoofed identities increasingly across the world. “With frauds and scams using spoofed identities on the rise across the world, there is a dire need to bring in more trust in communications," Truecaller said in a release. Apart from the green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge, a verified business on Truecaller now gets a verified tick mark icon and can lock their brand name and profile photo. This lets consumers know exactly which calls to trust. Importantly, users will continue to see the number of spam markings as usual and they retain the right to mark verified numbers as spam or block them completely.

Truecaller said that its spam algorithms continue to work in the same way and users will be able to mark a business as fraud or scam even if they have a verified badge and Caller ID. In its release, the company said that it will help businesses in bringing more trust and efficiency in their communication with the users. Green Caller ID, green verified badge, accurate name and logo, and the verified tick mark has been proven to deliver significantly better call-pick-up rates in beta trials. This feature will be available by default to over 270 million Truecaller users globally - on both Android as well as iOS devices.

Apart from adding trust and reducing the possibility of fraud, a Verified Business badge can be a big boon for startups and businesses who are brand conscious and want to accurately present the name of their entity, logo and make them tamper proof. Over 150 businesses have already signed up for the program during the early access phase and have found the service to provide significant improvement in the efficiency of the calls they make to their users. Truecaller is ready to scale the offering to a significant number of businesses globally ensuring that the ever growing community of users can trust more calls coming from these businesses making communication safer for everyone.

