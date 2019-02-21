Truecaller Crosses 100 Million Daily Users Mark in India

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced that the platform has crossed the 100 million mark in terms of daily active users in India. With its integrated services including caller ID, SMSes, instant messaging, video calling and Truecaller Payments, the platform now has over five lakh premium subscribers and 130 million daily active users globally, the company said in a statement."India is one of our focus markets and we will continue to expand in the Indian market and integrate more services to create a robust unified communication platform that simplifies the lives of our users," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller. Every tenth active user in India has linked their bank account to Truecaller Pay and 60 percent of its users happen to be experiencing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for the first time, the company claimed.India has over 60 percent of Truecaller's global user base. Last week, aiming to provide secure services to the users, Truecaller said all its Indian user data is now hosted in the country. In line with its business strategies, Truecaller has also doubled the speed in search results for "Caller ID" and "Spam detection" features within the app.With its offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, more than half of the company's employees are from India.