Truecaller for Android Gets Group Voice Calling, Smart SMS and Inbox Cleaner

Truecaller has announced a bunch of new features that include Group Voice Calling, Smart SMS, and Inbox Cleaner. The company says that the new upgrades are based on user feedback and are designed to “cater to the evolving needs" of consumers. The Group Voice Calls tool lets users make cross-border voice calls with up to eight people simultaneously. The Smart SMS allows users to filter out spam messages from businesses, while the Inbox Cleaner lets consumers free up space on their phone by removing unused messages. The latest features are rolling out on Truecaller for Android, and their iOS availability details remain unclear. Android users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app via the Google Play app store.

Starting with the Group Voice Calling, the company says the tool allows users to add up to eight participants to a call while retaining the “high voice clarity." The app would help identify spam users in the group if they were added without the user’s knowledge. A user can also add a new participant to a voice call without adding them to their phonebook. Typically, a user needs to go through the process of saving contact to add them to a group, but with Truecaller, one can skip this tedious process. In an ongoing call, the app will reflect each participant’s city, and this will be visible to all people in the conversation. When initiating a call, Truecaller will also indicate when another user is busy in another call or offline. Notably, all group voice calls are said to be secured with symmetric encryption. Truecaller says that roughly 80 percent of SMS one receives daily are from businesses, and there needs to be a more robust filtering system. By leveraging the same algorithms used to identify spam callers, the Smart SMS aims to filter out unimportant business messages. The new SMS feature is currently available only to users in India, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. It will soon be available in the US, Sweden, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt.

The company states that the new Inbox Cleaner helps users clear up old, unwanted messages in just a few seconds. “A quick tap on Inbox Cleaner from the menu will show you how many old OTPs and spam SMSes you have accumulated and another tap on the ‘clean up’ button will quickly and effectively remove old SMSes without affecting your important data," it explained in a press note. The new tool is designed to run in the background, allowing users to continue working on other tasks within Truecaller or any other app on the device while Inbox Cleaner works its magic.

