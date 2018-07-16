English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Truecaller Introduces Call Recording Feature
Users without a "Premium" subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this feature.
Photo for representation. (Image: Truecaller)
Popular communication app Truecaller on Monday introduced a new "Call Recording" feature for its Android users globally. This is another step towards upgrading "Premium" offerings aimed at making communication safe and efficient by helping users report harassment related or fraudulent calls, the company said in a statement.
Also read: Is OnePlus Replacing Dash Charge With Warp Charge?
When a "Premium" user dials or receives a call, they can toggle 'ON' the recording feature from the Truecaller Caller ID screen. The recordings are then stored on the user's phone. Users without a "Premium" subscription can get a free 14-day trial of this feature, the company added. The latest feature also assists its users in keeping track of important conversations with businesses, colleagues, or friends.
