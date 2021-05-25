Truecaller Partners With MapmyIndia and FactChecker to Provide Reliable COVID-19 Healthcare Info

Truecaller, the popular call identification app for smartphones, is improving the COVID Hospital Directory feature that was rolled out in April 2021. The company has announced a partnership with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to improve its healthcare-finding service as India continues to battle the deadly second wave of COVID-19. In an official statement, Truecaller notes that MapmyIndia, a popular location-based IoT platform, will bring over 60,000 COVID-related points that include vaccination centres, designated hospitals, test centres and so on to its platform. Users can access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller. On the other hand, FactChecker, which is the country’s leading fact-checking platform, will help in verify contact numbers to provide “quick relief to patients." Truecaller users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy these updates.

Speaking over the development, Rohan Verma, chief officer at MapmyIndia said in a statement that its integrated service would enable Truecaller‘s 200 million Indian users to identify or navigate to COVID-designated hospitals, test centres, care centres, vaccination centres and more. He adds that the partnership “can help save precious lives." FactChecker’s founder Govindraj Ethiraj also lauded the collaboration and said the company is happy to expand resources from the newly launch website app ‘SOSIndia4u’ to verified leads. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India at Truecaller stated that the company is hopeful “to provide people some relief with finding the right locations and verified contacts" with this collaboration.

Readers must note that neither of the platforms guarantees a COVID bed or any medical facilities from the app. Users will still need to verify leads individually; however, a readily available directory at this time of need can be useful.

