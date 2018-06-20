English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Truecaller Pro Users Can Once Again Access 'Who Viewed Your Profile'
Depending on the user's privacy settings, contact information such as their phone number added by a user could be hidden.
Photo for representation. (Image: Truecaller)
Popular communication app Truecaller on Wednesday announced that it has reintroduced "Who Viewed Your Profile" feature for its Pro subscribers. The feature allows users to see who has viewed their profile, keeping them prepared for which calls to expect and from whom, the company said in a statement.
Pro users will receive a notification when another user has viewed their profile using Truecaller. However, this only applies if someone has tapped on the profile to view it, not searched for it, the statement added.
Depending on the user's privacy settings, contact information such as their phone number added by a user could be hidden.
Users will still have to send a "Contact Request" for additional details.
