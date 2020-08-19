Truecaller Spam Activity Indicator Stats On Android Tell You A Spammer's Peak Calling Hours Too

Truecaller, an incredibly popular app for detecting and blocking spam calls and messages on smartphones, has received a rather interesting feature at a time when dealing with spam calls is a struggle we all take part in on a daily basis. The company calls this the Spam Activity Indicator and it is now rolling out as part of the latest update for Android smartphone users. This new feature is designed to give you detailed statistics on every number marked as spam by any Truecaller user around the world. The data includes how many calls any spammer has made in the last 30 days, how many Truecaller users are still reporting the caller as spam and what time of the day they usually call.

These statistics are available as part of the Spam Activity Indicator which can be accessed on profile of any number that you search for in Truecaller and which has also been marked as spam. Truecaller says they are also working on an update to bring this feature to the Live Caller ID on Android phones as part of a future update, which will put these features right on the call screen of your Android phone as you get an incoming call. The ability to access these statistics gives users a better idea of how active a particular spammer is, and could help them avoid getting scammed in the process.

“India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages. As a product made by the community and for the community, our commitment to our users is to constantly add new features that enable them to stay ahead of the curve. This new feature showcases three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. We believe these are the most important indicators that allow you to determine how risky the number is in your communication,” says Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller. Truecaller has more than 240 million active users around the world, with India being one of their biggest markets.

Truecaller says that the Spam Activity Indicator statistics are also available if you search for any number on the Truecaller website. Truecaller says that in 2019, their systems identified 29.7 billion spam calls and 8.5 billion spam SMS for users in India. The updated Truecaller app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android phones.