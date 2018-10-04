English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Truecaller's Chat Functionality is Being Positioned as an Anti-Spam Messaging Service; an Alternative to WhatsApp?
"Truecaller Chat" comes with features like auto-switch between SMS and chat feature and full media support.
Truecaller's Chat Functionality is Being Positioned as an Anti-Spam Messaging Service; an Alternative to WhatsApp? (Photo for representation. Image: Truecaller)
Loading...
Popular communication app Truecaller on Wednesday launched its instant messaging (IM) platform "Truecaller Chat" with capabilities to report and tackle false links and fake news. "Truecaller Chat" comes with features like auto-switch between SMS and chat feature and full media support.
"Our instant messaging service will help users connect and collaborate to combat the issue of spam," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President-Product, Truecaller said in a statement.
With this, Truecaller is aiming to prevent the problems caused by spam and false information from going viral by allowing users to report suspicious links floating on the platform.
In July, the communications app rolled out "Call Recording" feature for Android users to assist them in keeping a track of conversations with businesses, colleagues, friends or strangers.
"Our instant messaging service will help users connect and collaborate to combat the issue of spam," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President-Product, Truecaller said in a statement.
With this, Truecaller is aiming to prevent the problems caused by spam and false information from going viral by allowing users to report suspicious links floating on the platform.
In July, the communications app rolled out "Call Recording" feature for Android users to assist them in keeping a track of conversations with businesses, colleagues, friends or strangers.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Soar the Temperature High With This Photo; See Pic
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah Groove to Diljit’s Proper Patola
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...