Truecaller's Chat Functionality is Being Positioned as an Anti-Spam Messaging Service; an Alternative to WhatsApp?

"Truecaller Chat" comes with features like auto-switch between SMS and chat feature and full media support.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2018, 10:45 AM IST
Truecaller's Chat Functionality is Being Positioned as an Anti-Spam Messaging Service; an Alternative to WhatsApp? (Photo for representation. Image: Truecaller)
Popular communication app Truecaller on Wednesday launched its instant messaging (IM) platform "Truecaller Chat" with capabilities to report and tackle false links and fake news. "Truecaller Chat" comes with features like auto-switch between SMS and chat feature and full media support.

"Our instant messaging service will help users connect and collaborate to combat the issue of spam," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Vice President-Product, Truecaller said in a statement.

With this, Truecaller is aiming to prevent the problems caused by spam and false information from going viral by allowing users to report suspicious links floating on the platform.

In July, the communications app rolled out "Call Recording" feature for Android users to assist them in keeping a track of conversations with businesses, colleagues, friends or strangers.


