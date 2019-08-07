Trump Says Watching Google ‘Very Closely’ After Sacked Engineer’s Claims on TV

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai after quoting allegations that the tech giant wanted him to “lose” in the 2020 presidential elections. In a series of tweets, Trump said that Pichai had expressed his likeness for him and the “great job” his administration was doing when the duo met at the Oval Office. Trump also claimed that the Pichai had assured him that Google was not involved with China's military or that it had helped the President’s rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. Trump further wrote that Google's CEO said that his company doesn't plan to "illegally subvert the 2020 Election despite all that has been said to the contrary."

But Trump said that it “all sounded good” until he happened to watch a sacked Google engineer Kevin Cernekee telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the “terrible things” the company purportedly did in the 2016 elections to ensure Hillary’s victory. Cernekee also claimed that Google wanted to make sure that Trump loses the 2020 election. The US president then quoted TV commentator and conspiracy theorist Lou Dobbs as saying that this was a “fraud on the American public.” Google denied the allegations as “false statements” made by a “disgruntled former employee.”

A Google spokesperson said Cernekee was fired for downloading confidential information and that the company goes “to great lengths to build our products and enforce our policies in ways that don’t take political leanings into account. Distorting results for political purposes would harm our business and go against our mission of providing helpful content to all of our users.” This is not the first time that Trump had attacked Google over its alleged bias towards him. During his 2016 presidential bid, Trump accused the tech giant of actively “suppressing” negative news about Hillary Clinton. In March, Trump had tweeted about a meeting with Pichai where the two discussed “political fairness” and said it had “ended very well!”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.