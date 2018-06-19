English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook travelled to the White House to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of his trade policies on Apple in China.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump told Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.
The newspaper reported that Cook traveled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook. Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.
A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics. But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the US technology sector.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
