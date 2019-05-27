English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TSMC Begins Mass Production of Apple A13, Huawei Kirin 985 Chipsets with 7nm+ EUV Process
The new processors will feature the enhanced 7nm+ fabrication node, which is expected to be the mainstay for this year's flagship mobile processors.
The new processors will feature the enhanced 7nm+ fabrication node, which is expected to be the mainstay for this year's flagship mobile processors.
Loading...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract manufacturer of custom chipsets and processor cores, has officially announced the beginning of mass production of its new generation, 7nm+ fabrication process, presently designed in particular for the Apple A13 and Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 985 chipsets.
The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset is expected to be present in Huawei's future flagship, the Huawei Mate 30. Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Apple will upgrade to the A13 SoC with with its 2019 iPhones. Apple is also known for customising the SoC design to suit its own software integration, which has given it considerable performance and power benefits, since forever. The new, 7nm+ fabrication process uses the new age EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography, which is allowing TSMC to further optimise the already-advanced 7nm manufacturing process.
The announcement comes days after TSMC said it would continue delivering critical semiconductors to Huawei Technologies, even as chip designer ARM severed ties with the global electronics and infrastructure giant. Other firms, which do not violate US restrictions imposed against Huawei, and will continue shipping products to it, include Panasonic and the Chinese Lenovo Group.
On May 15, US President Donald Trump effectively banned Huawei with a national security order. The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information. The company has since responded by accusing the USA of falsification of claims without possessing any hard truths about the matter, and has vouched to continue the upward curve of its business, despite the difficult times.
Huawei was on a steady upsurge in the smartphone industry until this recent setback. While it was previously estimated to have the potential to usurp Samsung's throne and become the largest smartphone vendor in the world, analysts and market researchers now expect the company to suffer a heavy fall in numbers, given its stay on the usage of Android.
The top-notch Kirin 985 chipset is expected to be present in Huawei's future flagship, the Huawei Mate 30. Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Apple will upgrade to the A13 SoC with with its 2019 iPhones. Apple is also known for customising the SoC design to suit its own software integration, which has given it considerable performance and power benefits, since forever. The new, 7nm+ fabrication process uses the new age EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography, which is allowing TSMC to further optimise the already-advanced 7nm manufacturing process.
The announcement comes days after TSMC said it would continue delivering critical semiconductors to Huawei Technologies, even as chip designer ARM severed ties with the global electronics and infrastructure giant. Other firms, which do not violate US restrictions imposed against Huawei, and will continue shipping products to it, include Panasonic and the Chinese Lenovo Group.
On May 15, US President Donald Trump effectively banned Huawei with a national security order. The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the Chinese government to obtain private information. The company has since responded by accusing the USA of falsification of claims without possessing any hard truths about the matter, and has vouched to continue the upward curve of its business, despite the difficult times.
Huawei was on a steady upsurge in the smartphone industry until this recent setback. While it was previously estimated to have the potential to usurp Samsung's throne and become the largest smartphone vendor in the world, analysts and market researchers now expect the company to suffer a heavy fall in numbers, given its stay on the usage of Android.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
- Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results