TV Buyers In India Are Shifting Towards Online Purchasing Rapidly: Market Report

More and more people in India are resorting to online channels for buying TVs, a report from market research firm CyberMedia Research has said. According to the “India, And the TV Buying Behaviour” report of the CyberMedia Research, more Indian consumers in the post-pandemic India want to purchase their next TV online.

The report states that in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, the ease of home delivery, the range of TV choices, and the attractive and affordable payment offers are the key factors driving this shift towards an online buying experience. The report mentions that Amazon is the e-commerce platform of choice for TV buyers in India, and Amazon scores the highest in terms of brand trust, convenience, and value. Croma is the leader in offline retail in the TV segment, the report said.

“Beyond the born-on-the-internet generation, our study findings point to a shift in the mindset of traditional offline consumers. While touch and feel has been a key part of their purchase journey, they are now more open to exploring TV purchase online. Trust, convenience and value are the key purchase drivers. As per our study findings, Amazon is the preferred platform of choice for TV purchases, with the brand scoring the maximum in brand awareness, trust, consideration, and preference amongst online as well as offline buyers,” Prabhu Ram, CyberMedia Research’s head of Industry Intelligence Group said.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the CyberMedia report:

Current TV Usage and Future TV Consideration – The CMR report states that five in every eleven users have bought or planning to buy a new TV in order to upgrade from the old, regular TV to a Smart TV. It says that the top three sources of awareness as well as major influencers for TV purchase include friends/family, online portals, and social media.

– The CMR report states that five in every eleven users have bought or planning to buy a new TV in order to upgrade from the old, regular TV to a Smart TV. It says that the top three sources of awareness as well as major influencers for TV purchase include friends/family, online portals, and social media. Sound Quality And Picture Quality – The report states that the sound quality and picture quality of a TV are the single-most important factors in the eyes of an Indian customer.

– The report states that the sound quality and picture quality of a TV are the single-most important factors in the eyes of an Indian customer. Slim Frame, Screen Size Are Main Design Factors – The screen size and a slim frame, along with advanced design are the top priorities for customers in the design space.

– The screen size and a slim frame, along with advanced design are the top priorities for customers in the design space. Purchase Triggers and Preferred eCommerce Platforms – Doorstep delivery is the most important trigger to buy TV online. Value for money and Trust are the key drivers for shopping TVs online.

– Doorstep delivery is the most important trigger to buy TV online. Value for money and Trust are the key drivers for shopping TVs online. Among online consumers, Amazon scored the maximum in brand awareness, consideration, usage, preference and satisfaction.

in brand awareness, consideration, usage, preference and satisfaction. Fast and safe delivery is the most important expectation from online portals. Amazon is most preferred by consumers for its swift delivery, safe handling, and friendly support personnel.

The CMR study is based on a comprehensive pan-India survey covering 3,236 consumers, in the age group of 18-40 years, and based in ten major cities of India, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Nagpur, Asansol, Coimbatore and Jalandhar.

