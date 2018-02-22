English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tweeting in Large Cities Less Than Expected: Study

Previous results on telephony -- the study of telecommunication -- suggested there should be more tweeting per capita in larger cities than in smaller. Surprisingly, the study, published in the journal SAGE Open, found the opposite.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2018, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tweeting in Large Cities Less Than Expected: Study
Tweeting in Large Cities Less Than Expected: Study (Photo for representation only)
Only a few people seem to be doing most of the tweeting in larger cities as a new US study has shown that less people tweet per capita from larger cities than in smaller ones. Previous results on telephony -- the study of telecommunication -- suggested there should be more tweeting per capita in larger cities than in smaller.
Surprisingly, the study, published in the journal SAGE Open, found the opposite.

Also read: Honor 9 Lite Starts Receiving Face Unlock Feature Via OTA Updates

The researchers identified that while there are less people tweeting, there are a group of people who tweet prolifically. This suggests there is a concentrated core of more active users that may serve as information broadcasters for larger cities. "After calculating tweet volumes from 50 American cities of varying sizes, we found there was less tweeting per capita in larger cities," said Lav Varshney from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, US.

Also read: SBI Card Cautions Customers Against Bitcoin Investment

"We found that a small number of people in cities were tweeting a lot more than the average. In cities, lots of people were not tweeting at all," said Varshney. "What we determined is that a small number of people are tweeting and carrying information throughout the city," he added. Much like newspapers, a few entities are responsible for spreading information through a large city, the study said. The researches believe that the findings could have implications in understanding the urban pace of life.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 




Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You