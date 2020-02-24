English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Twitter Account of Fortnite Star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is The Latest to Get Hacked

After gaining control over Ninja Twitter account, the majority of the tweets were posted related to promoting the hacker's Twitter account, telling Ninja's followers to go and follow the account @OwenBreh - an account that has since been suspended by Twitter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Fortnite star, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins Twitter account is the latest high profile account to get taken over by hackers. After gaining control over Ninja Twitter account, the majority of the tweets were posted related to promoting the hacker's Twitter account, telling Ninja's followers to go and follow the account @OwenBreh - an account that has since been suspended by Twitter and hurling insults at the popular streamer, Tfue, and DramaAlert host, KEEMSTAR. "Following 5 Who follows @OwenBreh Like and RT when done," read the first tweet.

Besides deleting the tweets, he posted a video and a tweet poking fun at the hacker. In the video, Ninja said that all hackers on Twitter follow the same script; they promote their personal accounts and insult other high-profile individuals. Recently, the official Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were hacked and the cybercriminals posted messages from both the platforms. The hacker group OurMine hijacked in the past Twitter accounts of more than a dozen NFL teams in January before the SuperBowl.

The same group has also compromised Twitter accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The group has been active since 2016 and is believed to consist of several Saudi teenagers.

