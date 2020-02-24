Twitter Account of Fortnite Star Tyler

Fortnite star, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins Twitter account is the latest high profile account to get taken over by hackers. After gaining control over Ninja Twitter account, the majority of the tweets were posted related to promoting the hacker's Twitter account, telling Ninja's followers to go and follow the account @OwenBreh - an account that has since been suspended by Twitter and hurling insults at the popular streamer, Tfue, and DramaAlert host, KEEMSTAR. "Following 5 Who follows @OwenBreh Like and RT when done," read the first tweet.

Besides deleting the tweets, he posted a video and a tweet poking fun at the hacker. In the video, Ninja said that all hackers on Twitter follow the same script; they promote their personal accounts and insult other high-profile individuals. Recently, the official Twitter accounts of Facebook and its messaging app Messenger were hacked and the cybercriminals posted messages from both the platforms. The hacker group OurMine hijacked in the past Twitter accounts of more than a dozen NFL teams in January before the SuperBowl.

The same group has also compromised Twitter accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The group has been active since 2016 and is believed to consist of several Saudi teenagers.