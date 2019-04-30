Take the pledge to vote

Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked

The Jammu & Kashmir Raj Bhavan has since announced that it has lodged a complaint against the miscreants behind this deed.

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked
Embarrassment was caused to the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after the official twitter handle of Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, as reported by IANS.

Officials at the state Raj Bhawan were embarrassed on Tuesday morning when the Governor's official twitter handle was hacked showing the governor among the followers of the Pakistan Prime Minister. It is not yet clear as to who was behind this attack. Officials said corrective action was immediately taken and a complaint was lodged with the state police against the hackers who played the mischief. The identity of the perpetrators of this deed was not disclosed.

Hacking into social media accounts of government bodies and public figures has been a long-standing act of rebellion, taken as an act of protest against the system. However, it is not clear if this particular act was done as a symbol of protest, or there were further malicious intentions, which may have been spoiled before the act escalated any further.

The authorities are believed to be investigating the matter at the moment, and we await word regarding further development of the same.
