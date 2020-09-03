Twitter Account of PM Modi's Website Was Hacked to Clear Paytm Hack Allegations: Report

PM Narendra Modi’s website’s Twitter account was hacked in the early hours of Thursday, September 3. The social media platform has confirmed the hack, acknowledging the incident before stating that Twitter has taken steps to secure the compromised account. Twitter further said that it is “actively investigating” the issue, and claimed that it does not have knowledge of other similar accounts being attacked. According to a report, the perpetrators behind the breach was a hacker group named ‘John Wick’, who seemingly claimed that it did not have any particular intention with the hack – apart from clearing their own name from an alleged Paytm Mall hack from earlier this week.

The report by The Next Web states that the hackers also alleged that PM Modi’s own website, narendramodi.in, is riddled with bugs, and by hacking the website’s Twitter account, the group wanted to bring this to the notice of the site’s administrators. Reports also state that the hackers also posted tweets from the account asking for donations to a Bitcoin wallet, stating that the same will be contributed towards “PM relief fund for Covid-19”, or the PM-CARES that Narendra Modi has run during the pandemic. The tweet has since been deleted, and reports suggest that the mentioned Bitcoin account was not linked in any way to a relief fund. The hackers’ seemingly innocuous claims hence do not match with their actions.

The crypto theft attempt levelled through the Twitter account breach brings back memories of the massive Twitter breach in July, which saw accounts of numerous notable personalities, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Barack Obama and more, being hacked. Each of these accounts were breached, and the perpetrators behind the attack posted tweets phishing for cryptocurrencies. The hackers were also allegedly successful in drawing in a considerable sum from those who fell for it. However, Twitter has since stated that the incident of PM Modi’s website’s Twitter account being breached has no direct link to the July attack.

Since the massive breach back in July, Twitter has been ravaged by security concerns. Most users are recommended to keep two-factor authentication on for added security, but even with that, Twitter’s overall security has been called into question after such high profile hacks. The @narendramodi_in account on Twitter has since been recovered, and no further breaches have been noted on the same vein, since yesterday.