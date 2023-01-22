Twitter Ad-Free Subscription Plan To Roll Out Soon: All You Need To Know

Twitter Ad-Free Subscription Plan: The micro-blogging platform Twitter is planning to release a higher-priced subscription plan with no ads. The new Twitter ad-free subscription plan will be available in the coming weeks, said CEO Elon Musk.

“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in the coming weeks. Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads," he tweeted.

Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Moreover, a Twitter user known as “The Rabbit Hole" commented on Musk’s tweet, asking, “Can individual users opt to monetise accounts through ads? Currently, advertisers reach out individually to users; creating a solution integrated with the platform will let Twitter take a cut and give creators a pathway to monetising our content". To which Musk replied: “Maybe there’s a way to do this by placing an ad below tweet details".

Recently, Elon Musk-owned popular micro-blogging announced the price of a Twitter Blue subscription for Android. Twitter has increased the price of its Blue service for Android users, with individuals now having to pay $11 a month. Twitter Blue plan starts at $8/month or $84/year in available countries to get the blue checkmark in addition to early access to features.

New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on web, iOS, or Android only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK, with plans to expand. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days.

Twitter Blue subscribers who joined for $7.99 on iOS will be notified by Apple that their subscription will be automatically renewed for $11/month (or your local pricing) unless they choose to cancel their subscription. Those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 or $4.99/month will need to upgrade their subscription for $8/month or $84/year on web or $11/month on iOS (or the local pricing), or lose their subscription.

