Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Twitter Admits Your Phone Number May Have Been Used for Targeting Ads

Twitter is unaware of how many people might have been affected by it and is reporting the incident primarily to be "transparent" about what happened.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Admits Your Phone Number May Have Been Used for Targeting Ads
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Twitter, which uses phone numbers for two-factor authentication, appears to have unintentionally used it for more than just secure your account. The social network recently learned that phone numbers and email addresses that were provided for safety and security, including two-factor authentication, might have been used for ad purposes.

Twitter took to its official Twitter Support page and posted, "We recently found that some email addresses and phone numbers provided for account security may have been used unintentionally for advertising purposes. This is no longer happening and we wanted to give you more clarity around the situation."

Advertisers on the social media app can customise promos based on uploaded marketing lists and Twitter may have inadvertently matched people on those lists based on phone digits and email addresses that were supposed to have been off-limit. According to Twitter, "This was an error."

Twitter maintained that it never shared "personal data" with partners or outsiders and it had resolved the problem, as of September 17. Furthermore, it is "taking steps" to ensure that it does not happen again. However, Twitter is unaware of how many people might have been affected by it and is reporting the incident primarily to be "transparent" about what happened.

The incident is reminiscent of the time when Facebook caught flak just over a year earlier for using phone numbers for ad targeting. And while Twitter intended to use the phone numbers or not, one cannot deny the fact that the social media platform was using sensitive account details for ad targeting without the knowledge of users of their permission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram