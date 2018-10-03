English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Allows Publishers to Monetise Video Views Globally
Twitter said it introduced this update following feedback that there is demand to monetise a publisher's organic following, outside of their home country.
Publishers of videos on Twitter can now monetise their entire global video audience on the micro-blogging site through in-stream video ads. Previously, in-stream video ads were limited to the markets in which publishers are based, Twitter said in a statement on Wednesday.
Over the past year, Twitter has expanded this capability to nearly 20 global markets, including India. Twitter said it introduced this update following feedback that there is demand to monetise a publisher's organic following, outside of their home country.
Over the first half of 2018, publisher earnings for in-stream video ads have more than doubled compared to the same period in 2017, Twitter said.
