Twitter And Major League Soccer Team up For Live Streaming
A new deal between social media giant, Twitter, and MLS (Major League Soccer) should keep US soccer fans occupied during 24 matches per season.
Twitter And Major League Soccer Team up For Live Streaming (photo for representation, Reuters)
Twitter has found another way to lure over US sports fans by signing a three-year deal with MLS for live-streaming, highlights and features. A new deal between social media giant, Twitter, and MLS (Major League Soccer) should keep US soccer fans occupied during 24 matches per season. Not only that, @MLS will also provide Twitter with highlights via their own account as well as @FutbolMLS.
And although the live streaming will only be available to those in the US, on-demand content will be available worldwide. Matches will be available in English via @UnivisionSports and @MLS. See MLSSoccer for a full list of dates and times. This collaboration is already underway, with the first live stream having taken place Saturday, March 10 between Real Salt Lake vs Los Angeles Football Club.
Chris Schlosser, SVP Media at MLS describes soccer fans as "...the youngest and most socially engaged in pro sports, which is why we are excited to partner with Twitter to feature live matches on their platform." While Facebook had a similar deal with MLS Soccer back in 2017, it has now teamed up with MLB (Major League Baseball). Last week it announced it would have exclusive rights to stream 25 afternoon games, starting with the April 4 match between Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
