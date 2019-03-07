English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Announces First Publisher Insights Tool
The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day are people just generally watching any video on Twitter.
Twitter Announces First Publisher Insights Tool
Loading...
In a bid to help publishers perform better and generate more revenue on the platform, micro-blogging site Twitter has announced its first publisher insights tool called "Timing is Everything". "'Timing is Everything' displays historical data showing when audiences are on Twitter watching and engaging with a video highlighting the best times to tweet video content and maximise engagement, conversation, and viewership," Ellen Fitzgerald, Product Manager, Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day are people just generally watching any video on Twitter -- maximum engagement time via video content on the platform. "We encourage publishers to continue to post throughout the day in order to maximize reach; however, consider including posting during the most engaging times of the day and week as part of that strategy," Fitzgerald added.
The tool comes as part of the "Analytics" drop-down menu in the "Media Studio" option. Whether the feature was being made available to web, Android as well as iOS users remains unclear. In January, the Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter Kay Madati said the micro-blogging site was working on providing reach, relevance and revenue to publishers on its platform.
The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day are people just generally watching any video on Twitter -- maximum engagement time via video content on the platform. "We encourage publishers to continue to post throughout the day in order to maximize reach; however, consider including posting during the most engaging times of the day and week as part of that strategy," Fitzgerald added.
The tool comes as part of the "Analytics" drop-down menu in the "Media Studio" option. Whether the feature was being made available to web, Android as well as iOS users remains unclear. In January, the Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter Kay Madati said the micro-blogging site was working on providing reach, relevance and revenue to publishers on its platform.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
- Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish
- India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open Instead of Dhawan in Ranchi?
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
- 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results