TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twitter Appoints Rinki Sethi As New Information Security Head

Twitter Appoints Rinki Sethi As New Information Security Head

Twitter Inc appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nicktornow/status/1310610220926881792 on Monday.

Twitter Inc appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nicktornow/status/1310610220926881792 on Monday.

Sethi had previously worked as the vice president of information security at cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Reuters reported in July that Twitter, which had been without a security chief since December, stepped up its search in the weeks before the breach of high-profile accounts on its platform.

Earlier in July, the company had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and used them to solicit digital currency.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
Next Story
Loading