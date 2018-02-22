English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Bars Tactics Used by 'Bots' to Spread False Stories
Twitter, known for freewheeling discussions in short messages, is under pressure from users and Western governments to stem the spread of false news and foreign propaganda, often done with the help of automated accounts known as bots.
Twitter Bars Tactics Used by 'Bots' to Spread False Stories (photo for representation)
Twitter said on Wednesday it would no longer allow people to post identical messages from multiple accounts, cracking down on a tactic that Russian agents and others have allegedly used to make tweets or topics go viral. The San Francisco-based social network also said it would not allow people to use software to simultaneously perform other actions such as liking or retweeting from multiple accounts.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
Twitter, known for freewheeling discussions in short messages, is under pressure from users and Western governments to stem the spread of false news and foreign propaganda, often done with the help of automated accounts known as bots. Twitter bots disseminated propaganda before the 2016 U.S. elections and have continued to inflame U.S. politics under cover of anonymity, academic researchers and U.S. authorities say.
On Friday, the office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency known for trolling on social media. The court document said those accused "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
Also read: HTC Launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR System in India: Price, Specifications And More
Twitter's new restrictions are aimed at improving "information quality," Yoel Roth of the company's policy team said. "These changes are an important step in ensuring we stay ahead of malicious activity targeting the crucial conversations taking place on Twitter - including elections in the United States and around the world," Roth said in a statement.
Posting identical messages to multiple accounts, or simultaneously retweeting or liking a message from multiple accounts, could help vault something into Twitter's trending list, giving a false impression of how viral it is among real people. Twitter said it would give users until March 23 to comply before suspending accounts. It made an exception for bots of broad interest such as earthquake alerts.
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
Twitter has cracked down on other violations of its terms of service, including fake accounts by people inflating their following. Some U.S. users with conservative politics complained their number of followers had gone down after Twitter asked them to verify their identity. #TwitterLockOut was among the trending topics. Former Twitter user Jared Taylor, editor of the white supremacist magazine American Renaissance, sued Twitter on Tuesday in state court in San Francisco, saying the decision to ban him violated California law governing "privately owned public forums." Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Another company, privately held online publisher Medium, recently removed accounts belonging to far-right U.S. commentators including Mike Cernovich, who said on his Twitter account on Wednesday that Medium was acting unlawfully. Medium said it would not discuss individual accounts, but a recent rule change banned people from spreading "disinformation."
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12PM
Twitter, known for freewheeling discussions in short messages, is under pressure from users and Western governments to stem the spread of false news and foreign propaganda, often done with the help of automated accounts known as bots. Twitter bots disseminated propaganda before the 2016 U.S. elections and have continued to inflame U.S. politics under cover of anonymity, academic researchers and U.S. authorities say.
On Friday, the office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies, including St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency known for trolling on social media. The court document said those accused "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
Also read: HTC Launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR System in India: Price, Specifications And More
Twitter's new restrictions are aimed at improving "information quality," Yoel Roth of the company's policy team said. "These changes are an important step in ensuring we stay ahead of malicious activity targeting the crucial conversations taking place on Twitter - including elections in the United States and around the world," Roth said in a statement.
Posting identical messages to multiple accounts, or simultaneously retweeting or liking a message from multiple accounts, could help vault something into Twitter's trending list, giving a false impression of how viral it is among real people. Twitter said it would give users until March 23 to comply before suspending accounts. It made an exception for bots of broad interest such as earthquake alerts.
Also read: Apple is in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Mines For iPhones
Twitter has cracked down on other violations of its terms of service, including fake accounts by people inflating their following. Some U.S. users with conservative politics complained their number of followers had gone down after Twitter asked them to verify their identity. #TwitterLockOut was among the trending topics. Former Twitter user Jared Taylor, editor of the white supremacist magazine American Renaissance, sued Twitter on Tuesday in state court in San Francisco, saying the decision to ban him violated California law governing "privately owned public forums." Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Another company, privately held online publisher Medium, recently removed accounts belonging to far-right U.S. commentators including Mike Cernovich, who said on his Twitter account on Wednesday that Medium was acting unlawfully. Medium said it would not discuss individual accounts, but a recent rule change banned people from spreading "disinformation."
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child