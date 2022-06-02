Twitter Bids Adieu To TweetDeck App For Mac Users Next Month

Twitter has announced that the TweetDeck app on mac will stop working from July 1. The micro-blogging platform confirmed that it has made this decision to focus on making the newer version of TweetDeck better. “July 1 is the last day it’ll be available,” Twitter mentioned in its tweet this week.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available. You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Twitter already has talked about the new Preview version of TweetDeck and the platform will be rolling out more invites for people over the next few months to experience the upcoming version. In the meanwhile, TweetDeck will be available through the web browser.

Twitter has also communicated the news to TweetDeck Mac app users via a banner notification on Wednesday. The platform had shut down TweetDeck for both mobile devices and Windows PCs many years ago, so it was obvious that the Mac version will be phased out in order to bring the all-new TweetDeck that Twitter has been touting for some time now.

TweetDeck is essentially used to monitor multiple feeds on the main screen to get real-time information from different sources and platforms. The new product is still in the testing phase, so we are not sure about its official release to the public.

It is also worth keeping in mind that Twitter is tussling a buyout offer from Elon Musk that seems to have slowed down due to various issues. Musk has claimed to have arranged the funds to buy the platform, and the Board of Directors at Twitter have seemingly agreed to the inevitable conclusion.

So it is anybody’s guess right now if Twitter will fulfil these product commitments if and when the deal goes through. The platform is also working on the much-awaited edit button that should be released before the end of this year.

