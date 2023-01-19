Twitter Blue For Android Vosts $11 Per month: New Annual Subscription Plans, Price, Availability & Requirements

Elon Musk-owned popular micro-blogging application Twitter has announced the price of Twitter Blue subscription for Android. It has increased the price of its Blue service for Android users, with individuals now having to pay $11 a month. Twitter Blue plan starts at $8/month or $84/year in available countries to get the blue checkmark in addition to early access to features.

What Is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet. All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which may take time to appear to ensure review of subscribed accounts meet all requirements.

Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements. Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

“We’re also piloting a new service called Twitter Verification for Organizations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.," the company wrote in a blog post. In addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience.

Twitter Blue Availability

New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are currently available on web, iOS, or Android only in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK, with plans to expand. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days.

Twitter Blue Requirements

- Only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of sign up.

- Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period. Learn more about checkmark requirements here.

- Twitter Blue subscribers who joined for $7.99 on iOS will be notified by Apple that their subscription will be automatically renewed for $11/month (or your local pricing) unless they choose to cancel their subscription.

- Those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 or $4.99/month will need to upgrade their subscription for $8/month or $84/year on web or $11/month on iOS (or the local pricing), or lose their subscription.

