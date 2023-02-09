Twitter Blue Launches 4,000 Character Tweets - But There's A Catch

Elon Musk-owned popular micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday announced that Blue subscribers in the United States can now post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the micro-blogging platform. Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

The company posted from its @TwitterBlue account: “Starting today, if you’re subscribed to Twitter Blue in the US you can create longer tweets. Most standard functions of Tweeting still apply, whether you want to post a picture, use a hashtag, or create a poll. But now you can type all the way up to 4,000 characters."

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK— Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

However, for now, longer tweets on the web cannot be saved as drafts or scheduled to be sent later. “We know longer tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they’ll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you’ll see a ‘Show more’ prompt to click and read the whole tweet," it added.

Only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet, and quote Tweet to them. Moreover, Blue users will be able to reply and quote a longer tweet with up to 4,000 characters, the platform mentioned.

In related news, Twitter has rolled out its subscription service, Twitter Blue, to users in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Twitter Blue subscription service is available on Web, iOS and Android devices. It is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

The Elon Musk-owned platform is also offering an annual subscription, which costs Rs 6800 per year or Rs 566 per month approximately — almost Rs 566.67 per month.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet. Please note that only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of sign up.

