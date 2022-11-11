Twitter Blue Rolling Out In India To Few Users; 'Blue Tick' To Cost Rs 719 Per Month

After rolling out Twitter Blue to countries including the US, the UK and a few other countries earlier this month, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has reportedly started rolling out the ‘blue tick’ enabling Twitter Blue service in India for Rs 719/month.

Few Indian users have started seeing prompts on their devices asking them to subscribe to Twitter Blue. However, as per reports, the service is only being rolled out to iOS users first.

Twitter Blue in india costs 719/- per month. pic.twitter.com/HKTtBbO00p — Gaurav Agrawal (@Agrawalji_Tech) November 10, 2022

Gaurav Agarwal, a Twitter Blue subscriber based in India, has got the paid blue checkmark by paying Rs 719. Upon tapping on his checkmark, it reveals, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.” And seemingly, other Twitter Blue services, like being able to edit tweets, have also come to India.

Twitter users worldwide have had mixed feelings about Elon Musk’s plan to create a new, better Twitter.

Twitter Blue in the US costs $7.99 (around Rs 645), but in India, users will have to pay more if Rs 719 (around $9) cost truly materializes as the final price after a wider rollout of the Twitter Blue service. Elon’s claim of keeping purchasing power parity in mind while deciding Twitter Blue cost will be proven false if it does.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” Elon said in a tweet. It seems Twitter is currently operating through trial and error.

Twitter also rolled out the ‘official’ checkmark for notable accounts but scrapped it within hours. “I just killed it,” Musk tweeted to a user. “Blue check will be the great leveller,” he added.

