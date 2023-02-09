Twitter Blue Subscription Launched In India: Check Plans, Price For Android, iOS And Web

Twitter Blue Subscription: Elon Musk-owned popular micro-blogging platform Twitter has rolled out its subscription service, Twitter Blue, to users in India, Brazil and Indonesia. With this launch, Twitter Blue is now available in 15 markets including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom among others.

Twitter Blue Subscription Price in India

Twitter Blue subscription service is available on Web, iOS and Android devices. It is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

The Elon Musk-owned platform is also offering an annual subscription, which costs Rs 6800 per year or Rs 566 per month approximately — almost Rs 566.67 per month.

What Is Twitter Blue Subscription?

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet.

All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which may take time to appear to ensure review of subscribed accounts meet all requirements.

Until now, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest that Twitter had independently verified based on certain requirements.

Now the blue checkmark may mean two different things: either that an account was verified under the previous verification criteria (active and authentic), or that the account has an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue Requirements

- Only Twitter accounts created more than 90 days ago can sign up for Twitter Blue. All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of sign up.

- Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period. Learn more about checkmark requirements here.

