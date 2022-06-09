Twitter Board Now Willing To Share Data On Bots With Elon Musk To Finalise $44 Billion Sale

Twitter’s board of directors are now reportedly ready to accept Elon Musk’s conditions to finalise the $44 billion sale deal. The Board is willing the greenlight Musk’s demand to see data on bot users on the platform. The data apparently comprises more than 500 million tweets that are posted every day.

Musk has been changing his stance on the Twitter deal ever since he raised the official offer of $44 billion in front of the company. His latest demands included information about spam and bots disguising as users on Twitter, adding to its final userbase tally. He has even threatened to walk away from the deal if Twitter fails to share the data that helps him evaluate the share of fake users on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the sources quoted by the Washington Post, the data on fake users could be provided to Musk as soon as this week. The dataset not only includes information about the fake users on the platform, but also gives Musk access to details like which devices are used to tweet by a user, and even knowing who is tweeting what.

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” Twitter spokesperson Scott Bisang was quoted saying in the report.

Twitter seems really keen on getting the deal through the door, and even Musk’s demand to see a whole pile of data hasn’t deterred the company or its shareholders from their intentions of selling the platform. Musk will be able to gauge the true value of the company after getting hold of the data, helping his associates to finalise the best price for the sale, which could be higher or lower than the reported $44 billion figure submitted to Twitter earlier this year.

This development is likely to please Musk but it is unlikely to be the end of the Twitter sale saga.

