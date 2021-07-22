Twitter Spaces, the micro-blogging site’s Clubhouse-like product is gaining significant popularity. Given that, Twitter is looking at new ways to make Spaces more appealing for both existing users and new users. For that very reason, Twitter is bringing a new ‘Voice Transformer’ feature that will allow users to change their voice using effects in real time during live Spaces. The Voice Transformer feature is currently being tested and was first found by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for showing hidden features in apps like Twitter.

Wong, in her report, says that the option will let users change their “voice pitch or adds echo to their audio." A screenshot shows how the new feature will look in Twitter’s mobile app. “Voice Transformer. Change how your audience hears you by selection a voice transformation. Press and hold to hear how your own voice sounds," the feature says within the Twitter UI. Separately, a developer named Steve Moser later found a list of all the effects that the Voice Transformer feature will bring to Twitter Spaces. These include - Bee, Cartoon, Helium, Incognito, Karaoke, Microphone, Phone, Spatial, Stadium, and Stage. The code for the Voice Transformer feature is present in the Twitter app, meaning that the feature may be launched soon, but there is no official word from Twitter.

Twitter is working on Voice Transformer for @TwitterSpaces which changes your voice pitch or adds echo to your audio pic.twitter.com/EgSvherbnL— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 22, 2021

Apart from the Voice Transformer feature, Wong also said that Twitter might change the requirements for users to enable Tip Jar. It will now require an approval application, and a screenshot suggests that the feature will not be available for accounts with less than 1,000 followers or those that have been there for less than 90 days.

