Twitter Brings Live Audio-Only Broadcasts to iOS, Periscope
It looks like Twitter wants a share of the growing Podcast industry with this update.
Twitter has launched an audio-only broadcasting feature so your followers can hear, but not see you. The new feature announced on Friday is currently publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app Periscope, The Verge reported.
To use the "audio-only broadcast" option, users need to update their app and go to the "Go Live" button on the compose screen.
The addition of this feature can be seen as an attempt by Twitter to reorient the purpose of its live-streaming platform toward live podcasting and other audio-first content, the report said.
Given how big a business that podcast industry is becoming, it makes sense that Twitter would want a fair share of it.
The microblogging site is also testing a redesign that adds the "Explore" tab and Bookmarks to the desktop site, along with some other features.
The features are currently available only for a small number of users.
"Love to use Bookmarks and want it on web? Into scrolling through Explore to see what's happening? We are testing out a new Twitter for web, which a small number of people will see today. Love it? Missing something? Reply and tell us. Don't have the new experience? Stay tuned," Twitter said.
The Explore tab pulls together Moments, trends, search and more to give you a broad sense of what's going on at a given time, Engadget reported.
