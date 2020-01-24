Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day

Twitter has announced a custom emoji to mark India's 71st Republic Day. The specially designed emoji depicts the India Gate lit up in Tricolor. The social media company said that the Office of the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind (@rashtrapatibhvn) will be tweeting with the emoji on January 25th during his address to the nation. The emoji will be live until 30th January, 2020 and will be available in English as well as ten Indic languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

Twitter has also suggested a bunch of hashtags that can be used along with the new emoji:

● Hindi: #गणतंत्रदिवस

● English: #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia, #RDay71

● Tamil: #குடியரசுதினம்

● Telugu: #గణతంత్రదినోత్సవం

● Kannada: #ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ

● Malayalam: റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനം

● Marathi: #प्रजासत्ताकदिवस,

● Bengali: #প্রজাতন্ত্রদিবস

● Gujarati: #પ્રજાસત્તાકદિન

● Urdu: یوم_جمہوری#

● Gurmukhi: #ਗਣਤੰਤਰਦਿਵਸ

Mahima Kaul (@misskaul), Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter India, said, “A powerful means of expression, emojis allow people on Twitter to communicate so much more than they could with words alone. They evoke emotions and ignite conversations, while transcending the barriers of language. With this in mind, we strive to create and curate exclusive symbols around moments that matter to our diverse Indian audiences around the world. We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in public conversation.”

Twitter has been releasing custom emojis for Indian users for a while now and we've seen some in the past like Independence Day, Diwali, Gandhi Jayanti among other key milestones and events.

