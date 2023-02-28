Twitter CEO Elon Musk Recruits Team To Develop ChatGPT Rival: Report

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has approached Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the Information reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Recently, Musk also said that he is feeling a “bit" of artificial intelligence (AI) existential anxiety. In a tweet on Sunday, Musk said: “Having a bit of AI existential angst today."

“But, all things considered with regard to AGI existential angst, I would prefer to be alive now to witness AGI than be alive in the past and not."

He later posted: “AI+human vs AI+human is the next phase, but the human part will decrease in relevance over time, except perhaps as will, like our limbic system is to our cortex."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post. While one user asked, “Do you think AI’s ever have a little bit of existential human angst?", to which Musk replied: “Some."

Earlier this month, the tech billionaire had warned that AI is one of the biggest risks to the future of civilisation.

“It’s both positive or negative and has great, great promise, great capability, but, with that comes great danger," Musk had told attendees at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE, when he was asked about how he sees technology developing 10 years from now.

“I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly. It is, I think, actually a bigger risk to society than cars or planes or medicine," he added.

In July 2020, Musk had claimed that AI will be ‘vastly smarter’ than any human and would overtake us by 2025.

In related news, Elon Musk has surpassed France’s Bernard Arnault to regain his spot as the world’s richest person, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on the back of an over 90 per cent surge in Tesla Inc’s stock price this year so far (YTD).

He had entered 2023 with a net worth of $137 billion.

