Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Steps to Curb Fake News Discussed
"Twitter has grown into the most dominant 'conversation' platform globally. Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and measures being taken to tackle the menace of fake news," Gandhi tweeted.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Meets Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Discusses Issue of Fake News (image: Twitter)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed various steps the social network was taking to curb the spread of fake news and boost healthy conversation on its platform. "Jack Dorsey, the Co Founder and CEO of Twitter dropped in to chat this morning.
The micro-blogging platform, that has 336 million users globally, is working hard to increase the collective health, openness and civility of dialogue on its platform. Dorsey, who arrived in India on his maiden visit last week, also met the Dalai Lama over the weekend, calling him an "amazing teacher".
"Thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort," he tweeted after meeting the Dalai Lama. Dorsey was also expected to meet Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the wake of the growing criticism over Twitter's role in the spread of misinformation and fake news as India faces Assembly polls in five states ahead of the general elections next year.
Jack Dorsey, the Co Founder & CEO of Twitter dropped in to chat this morning. Twitter has grown into the most dominant “conversations” platform globally. Jack explained some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy & to tackle the menace of fake news. @jack pic.twitter.com/TCkj6st4rl— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018
