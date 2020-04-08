TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Fund Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Image: Reuters)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Image: Reuters)

Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to his charity fund, Start Small LLC.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Share this:

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc, the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to his charity fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to universal basic income and girls’ health and education. Dorsey, who for years has kept details of his charitable efforts private, said all donations to and from the fund would now be visible to the public at all times through a public document.

Dorsey, whose net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion by Forbes, also said that he was pledging his stake in Square instead of Twitter because he owns a bigger portion of the payments processor. He also said that he would pace the sale of the pledged shares over time. The United States has recorded more than 380,000 coronavirus cases, with the total death toll rising to about 12,300.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,971

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,432,373

    +1,454

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,288

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,114

    +80
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres