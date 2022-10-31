Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey's New Social Media App 'BlueSky' Is Under Beta Testing

With the Twitter takeover now concluded, Elon Musk is the new Twitter boss. However, Jack Dorsey, co-founder and ex-CEO of Twitter, has a surprise up his sleeve. Reportedly, Jack Dorsey’s new venture – a new decentralized app called ‘BlueSky’ in under beta testing. ‘BlueSky’ is being touted as an alternative, or as Dorsey would hope – a replacement for now Musk-owned Twitter.

In a tweet, BlueSky said, “It’s clear there’s a lot of interest in a new approach to social media. We’ll be rolling out invites to the private beta in stages, making sure the protocol scales and taking user feedback as we go.”

Wow. 30k signups for our app’s waiting list in the last two days! Thanks for the overwhelming interest, we’ll do our best to get you in soon. 🔜 — bluesky (@bluesky) October 20, 2022

According to BlueSky, AT Protocol also knows as “The Social Internet,” is a networking concept developed by Bluesky to enable the upcoming wave of social applications.

As a whole, Dorsey’s new platform will challenge any company that aims to own the very fundamentals that make social media what it is. “The AT Protocol is a new federated social network. It integrates ideas from the latest decentralized technologies into a simple, fast, and open network,” BlueSky added.

To separate the AT protocol from the pack, it functions using Account portability, algorithmic choice, interoperation and performance simultaneously. To answer what the account portability function enables, BlueSky said “A person’s online identity should not be owned by corporations with no accountability to their users. With the AT Protocol, you can move your account from one provider to another without losing any of your data or social graph.”

Jack Dorsey aims to stabilize social media as whole by expanding the network to multiple entities rather than condensing it to one – “an open protocol for public conversation.”

