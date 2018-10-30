English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Considers Killing Off The Like Button in Bid to Improve Healthy Conversation
After The Telegraph first reported about this on Monday, the micro-blogging platform said they were rethinking about the 'Like' button but it will not "happen soon".
Twitter Considers Killing Off The Like Button in Bid to Improve Healthy Conversation
Twitter has confirmed it was considering removing the heart-shaped 'Like' button after its CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that he was not a fan and would be getting rid of it "soon". After The Telegraph first reported about this on Monday, the micro-blogging platform said they were rethinking about the 'Like' button but it will not "happen soon".
"As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivising healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now," tweeted @TwitterComms. The feature was introduced in 2015 to replace the star-shaped button "favourites".
Brandon Borrman, Vice President of Twitter communications, also said it is not happening soon. "Short story on 'Like'. We've been open that we're considering it. Jack even mentioned it in front of the US Congress. There's no timeline. It's not happening a 'soon'," he also tweeted. Twitter users, however, were not happy with the development, saying the "Like" button allowed them to support others and offer solidarity.
"Some expressed fears that without the button, retweets and argument would be the only means of communication," reported The Verge.
