Twitter Down Across Globe Due to 'Internal Change' on Platform
1-MIN READ

Twitter Down Across Globe Due to 'Internal Change' on Platform

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 23:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter said they are working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.

Twitter, in a statement, said some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now.

Twitter users across the globe reported issues while using the microblogging site on Monday.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter, in a statement, said some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

(With Reuters inputs)

Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma
first published:March 06, 2023, 22:58 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 23:07 IST
