Twitter Down Across Globe Due to 'Internal Change' on Platform

Twitter users across the globe reported issues while using the microblogging site on Monday.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the issue was affecting image and video content too.

There were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter, in a statement, said some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest Tech News here