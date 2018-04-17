Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes

what am i supposed to do with my life now? #TwitterDown — COLBY⚡️ (@cooolllby) April 12, 2018

Microblogging website Twitter is experiencing repeated server failures, starting around 7:20 pm IST today. The crash, which lasted momentarily as Twitter was up and running within minutes of its outage, was experienced again a few minutes after. At the time of writing, the website is down and the users trying to reach the website are being greeted with a message, "Something is technically wrong" followed by "Thanks for noticing - we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."The momentary outage of Twitter was enough to send the Twitterati into a frenzy as the #TwitterDown started trending. Before the website crashed again, users had posted numerous tweets about the outage. The hashtag has been used almost every time that Twitter has experienced a server problem. Twitter experienced a similar outage on the New Year's eve as people across the globe were not able to access the micro-blogging website.Following its return after the crash, Twitter was as always, flooded with messages giving a humorous spin to the website's outage. Here is how the Twitterati felt about the website crash:Numerous other tweets were posted following the outage. It seems like Twitter users really don't like being disconnected from their preferred social media platform.