Twitter Down for Desktop Users in India, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia

Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Website outage metric platform Downdetector's outage map showed Indian users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai were the most affected.

Twitter users in India on Friday experienced difficulties accessing the platform on desktops as an outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Most users reported they were not been able to access Twitter on desktops (85 per cent) and 8 per cent on Android devices, according to website outage metric platform Downdetector. The problem started in the morning and Japan appeared to be the most affected country.

The outage map showed Indian users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai were the most affected. The desktop users were greeted by a Twitter message saying do not panic. Twitter was yet to officially report the problem. In mid-February, Twitter faced an outage in India as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes. The company has made it mandatory for its 5,000-strong workforce to work from home in lieu of new coronavirus pandemic.

