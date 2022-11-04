Twitter Down For Hours After Elon Musk Conducts Mass Firing; Company Faces New Lawsuit

Twitter is not working for many users for hours since the morning of November 4, 2022 in India and other regions. This comes after new owner Elon Musk fired a lot of employees. Elon Musk is said to be working with close colleagues at Tesla and SpaceX to structure the layoff plans. 3,738 Twitter employees could be laid off.

Twitter is not loading at all on the desktop while the mobile app is not loading newer tweets, videos or photos. For many users, Twitter’s connectivity has been patchy. While users are completely cut off on the desktop Twitter website, at least the app seems to be working fine for some users occasionally.

Twitter has temporarily closed its offices to conduct the mass firing and said, “To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.”

“Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter,” the internal memo added.

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Twitter was sued over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off about half of its workforce, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.

