[Updated] Twitter Outage Occurred Due to Network Issue with Android, Confirms Company
As per site tracking portal DownDetector, Twitter has been facing issues since 7:36PM IST today.
Image: News18.com
Update #2 at 10:32PM IST: Twitter has acknowledged the outage, confirming that the downtime occurred for certain users who were locked out of the platform for a brief period. A statement shared by a Twitter spokesperson with News18 said, "Some people in India briefly experienced issues accessing Twitter due to a network issue impacting Android. We have resolved the problem and the service is running again."
Update #1 at 9:36PM IST: All services on Twitter appear to have been restored. The company acknowledged receiving reports from many users, but it is not yet clear as to what caused the short outage.
Twitter appears to be facing an outage of its own. All versions of Twitter, including its Android app, iOS app and the web version appear to be facing an outage right now, with error messages showing prompts such as 'cannot retrieve tweets at the moment', or simply, 'something went wrong'. The incident comes after social media giant Facebook kept facing repeated outages on its Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps.
It is ironic to see the outage occur at a time when some of Twitter's peak usage hours happen to have been clocked during hours of Facebook's outage. According to DownDetector, the past 30 minutes have seen a sharp spike in reported issues, all of which appear to have originated at around 7:36PM IST. It is not clear if the issues happen to be global, or are centered around the Indian subcontinent.
News18 could not independently verify yet the extent of the outage, and awaits further word on the same. News18 has also reached out to Twitter for clarification on the same, after having received tips of the social platform not working. Updates to this story are pending, as of now.
