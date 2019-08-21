[Updated] Twitter Services are Now Back Online Globally, Confirm Users

Update: As of 9:36PM IST, all services on Twitter appear to have been restored. The company acknowledged receiving reports from many users, but it is not yet clear as to what caused the short outage.

Twitter appears to be facing an outage of its own. All versions of Twitter, including its Android app, iOS app and the web version appear to be facing an outage right now, with error messages showing prompts such as 'cannot retrieve tweets at the moment', or simply, 'something went wrong'. The incident comes after social media giant Facebook kept facing repeated outages on its Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps.

Image: News18.comn

It is ironic to see the outage occur at a time when some of Twitter's peak usage hours happen to have been clocked during hours of Facebook's outage. According to DownDetector, the past 30 minutes have seen a sharp spike in reported issues, all of which appear to have originated at around 7:36PM IST. It is not clear if the issues happen to be global, or are centered around the Indian subcontinent.

News18 could not independently verify yet the extent of the outage, and awaits further word on the same. News18 has also reached out to Twitter for clarification on the same, after having received tips of the social platform not working. Updates to this story are pending, as of now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.