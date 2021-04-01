Twitter Expands 3D-Ehanced Twemoji Stickers, GIFs for Fleets Globally: How to Use

Twitter’s version of Snapchat Stories, called Fleets is now getting a new update that brings a dedicated ‘Twemoji’ stickers tray. The latest feature enables users to add emojis or stickers to Fleets for a better visual appeal. Until now, the Fleets feature on the Twitter Android or iOS app only allowed users to add text over photos or videos. Users could still add emojis if the native keyboard had in-built emoji options. However, the latest feature gives access to more 3D-enhanced stickers directly with a dedicated button. The social media giant adds that the same Twemoji tray will contain various GIFs to make the ephemeral Fleets more appealing. The new feature was initially rolled out in Japan in February 2021 but now is coming to more markets. Its India availability remains unclear at the moment.

As per an old tweet, it was revealed that the dedicated Twemoji tray option sits next to the text button. Twitter has revealed that the new feature is rolling out to both iOS and Android customers, and they must ensure that the app is up-to-date. Though the feature does not seem to be a substantial one, it is likely that Twitter would soon add more options like AR filters – similar to what Facebook offers with Stories on Instagram. Notably, the micro-blogging company acquired Chroma Labs last year, the team behind Chroma Stories. The app basically allowed users to add a range of colourful frames and filters to their Stories content.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade.Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

Apart from upgrading Twitter Fleets, the company is said to roll out its audio-based chatroom Twitter Spaces to all users this month. It is currently available to select Android users. The feature is essentially built to rival Clubhouse - a similar voice-based chat platform. Spaces will come directly integrated into the Twitter app. The micro-blogging site is yet to share its exact availability details.