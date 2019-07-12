Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Twitter Experiences Service Outage for Second Time since July 3 due to 'Active Incident'

The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Experiences Service Outage for Second Time since July 3 due to 'Active Incident'
The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.
Loading...

Twitter users on Thursday found themselves unable to log onto the platform as the US social media giant experienced the second service outage in a little over one week.

Twitter has been undergoing some problems since 2:46 p.m. EDT and more users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"IS TWITTER DOWN OR IS IT JUST MINE," asked Twitter user mica@kianscloudy in a tweet, which followed with replies from many users, who responded with the same problems.

The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.

It was the second time that Twitter reported widespread outages in more than one week after the firm experienced issues with DM delivery and notifications on July 3.

Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions on a variety of sites across the world, posted an increasing number of outage reports since Thursday morning.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram