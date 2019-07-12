Twitter Experiences Service Outage for Second Time since July 3 due to 'Active Incident'
The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.
The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.
Twitter users on Thursday found themselves unable to log onto the platform as the US social media giant experienced the second service outage in a little over one week.
Twitter has been undergoing some problems since 2:46 p.m. EDT and more users were alerted with a message saying "something is technically wrong" when they tried to log on, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"IS TWITTER DOWN OR IS IT JUST MINE," asked Twitter user mica@kianscloudy in a tweet, which followed with replies from many users, who responded with the same problems.
The service interruption was confirmed on Twitter's status page, which said there was an "active incident" that affected the platform's normal operation.
It was the second time that Twitter reported widespread outages in more than one week after the firm experienced issues with DM delivery and notifications on July 3.
Down Detector, which tracks service interruptions on a variety of sites across the world, posted an increasing number of outage reports since Thursday morning.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celeb on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
- 'Furry'cious Pooch Saves Neighbour’s Home from Hungry Bear
- Shifting Base: Climate Change is Causing Coral Reefs are Moving From Equatorial to Temperate Regions
- Rapper Badshah Dethrones Taylor Swift, K-Pop Band BTS on YouTube With 7.5 Crore Views in 24 Hours