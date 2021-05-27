Twitter Expresses Concerns Over Threat to Freedom of Speech, Says Will Strive to Comply With New IT Rules

Micro-blogging site Twitter is the latest of the big tech companies that has expressed itself over the new IT rules that came in place on May 25. Twitter’s statement came after Delhi police officials visited the company’s office on Monday in connection with a probe over the ongoing “toolkit" row between the ruling BJP and opposition parties. Twitter, in its statement expressed concerns over the “potential threat to freedom of expression and intimidation tactics by the police." The social media giant also said that it will strive to comply with the law and will be strictly guided by principles of transparency.

“Twitter is deeply committed to the people of India. Our service has proven vital for the public conversation and a source of support for people during the pandemic. To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The company said that right now, it is concerned by the recent events regarding its employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people on Twitter. Twitter said that it has concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of its global Terms of Service, as well as the core elements of the new IT rules. “We plan to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation. We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach," the company said.

Earlier this week, Delhi police officials visited a Twitter office in New Delhi after the social media giant labeled a tweet from BJPs Sambit Patra as “Manipulated Media." Several BJP leaders have urged Twitter to remove the manipulated media tag from tweets of BJP leaders. Opposition party Congress, on the other hand, has said that it wants the Manipulated Media tag on 11 union ministers’ Tweets.

