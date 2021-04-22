Twitter Finally Allows 4K Image Posting and Viewing on Android, iOS

Twitter has finally opened up its 4K image posting and viewing ability on phones, and the latest feature update brings the ability to post and see images in full high resolution on both Android and iOS. Twitter Support officially announced this earlier today, following up on a post from March 10 that had announced the opening up of consumer tests for the feature earlier this year. Whether this sounds like an important feature to you (or otherwise) is totally up for debate, based on exactly how much a stickler for high quality images you are, and how good your internet connectivity is.

Posting on the platform, Twitter Support clarified that the feature is now officially available for all users, which should also mean for all regions, too. “The option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings,” the company’s support channel posted earlier today.

To enable this, users are simply required to adjust their data usage settings for the Twitter app on Android and iOS to get access to the highest quality of images on the app. To do this, head over to the quick access pane, tap on settings and privacy, and select data usage from here. To always get access to the full, 4096 x 4096 pixels image resolution, users can select ‘high quality images’ and ‘high quality image uploads’ for data and Wi-Fi usage, which will allow them to both see and post images at the fullest resolution. This also means that if you had this option enabled, you should get to make the most of the updated resolution by default since the change is on the server end.

Twitter had previously rolled out the feature to a randomly selected subset of users in select regions. Given that the company has not announced region limitations for the feature, it is likely a global change, and should not be limited to any geographical subset.

